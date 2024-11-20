Advertisement
SHOOJIT SIRCAR

Shoojit Sircar Says, 'I Want To Talk Is Also Born From Own Life Experiences'

Shoojit Sircar on misjudgements on Piku:  “When I wrote Piku, People thought what is this film on Constipation.”

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 20, 2024, 11:10 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Trending Photos

Shoojit Sircar Says, 'I Want To Talk Is Also Born From Own Life Experiences' Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Director Shoojit Sircar, known for his poignant films like Piku and October, is back with a new project that touches on deep, personal themes of communication and human connection. I Want to Talk explores the importance of speaking one's heart, especially within families, and Sircar shared how the concept of the film came from his own observations and experiences.

In a recent conversation, Shoojit reflected on how his earlier works, including Piku—which was initially misjudged as a film about constipation—were deeply personal to him. "When I wrote Piku, a lot of people, in the beginning, before the release of the film, started talking about it, maybe thinking it was a Bengali film, what is this film all about, constipation and all that. But once they watched the film, everything turned around. For me, it was just a very personal film," he explained.

He continued, drawing parallels between Piku and his latest film I Want to Talk,  "Similar with October. All these films have deep personal impacts and observations." Shoojit emphasized how I Want to Talk is also born from his own life experiences, with a particular focus on communication—or the lack of it. "A lot of my friends told me, 'I could not talk to my father, I could not talk to my mother. I wish I would have spoken everything that is there in my heart,'" Sircar shared.

For the director, I Want to Talk is not just a film but a reflection of the often-unspoken emotions that exist within families. “Communication is very important,” he said.

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, I Want to Talk is slated to release in theatres on November 22, 2024. The film also stars Johnny Lever and Ahilya Bamroo and is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Shoojit Sircar under Rising Sun Films.

