Hoja awara

Shoot of 'Hoja awara' was physically challenging: Karan Deol

The song, released on Tuesday, shows Karan and Sahher Bambba`s chemistry.

Shoot of &#039;Hoja awara&#039; was physically challenging: Karan Deol
Photo courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor-politician Sunny Deols son Karan says shooting the song "Hoja awara" for his debut film "Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas" was physically challenging.

The song, released on Tuesday, shows Karan and Sahher Bambba`s chemistry. The song has been shot in various locales of Himachal Pradesh -- Kaza, Tabo, Spiti Valley and Khyber. It is sung by Ash King and Monali Thakur, and has been penned by Siddharth and Garima.

"We had a great time shooting for the song. During the shoot, we did a variety of adventure sports from rappelling to zip lining to the river crossing. Though it was physically challenging, I thoroughly enjoyed shooting for `Hoja awara`," Karan said. 

To this, Sahher added: "We shot at a lot of unexplored locations for the song and got to be ourselves which was the best part about shooting this song. Shooting for the song was quite a memorable experience for me."

Set in Himachal Pradesh, "Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas" will tell a love story with essence of finding the emotion for the first time -- with all its innocence, doubts and the complexities. 

The film, directed by Sunny Deol, will release on September 20.

Sunny feels the song "exuberates a lot of freshness and showcases the chemistry between these two youngsters -- Karan and Sahher". 

"We have shot at a lot of beautiful locations, which will leave the audience spellbound," he added. 

Hoja awara
