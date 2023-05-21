topStoriesenglish2611206
SABA AZAD

Short Hairstyle, Graceful Saree, Old-School Makeup: Times Saba Azad Stunned In Classic Vintage Looks- Pics

From graceful saree to short hairstyle, here's a look at some of the hottest looks donned by Saba Azad.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 21, 2023, 04:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Saba Azad is one of the most talented actress and musician at the rise. Apart from being a proper treat to our eyes on the screen, she is also popular amongst the audience for her exceptional fashion sense. Time and again we have seen her pulling off some of the most unconventional looks that she slays like anything. Saba puts out a style statement that catches everyone's eye. 

Here are some of her vintage looks that have left us in awe of her. The gorgeous lady has pulled off these looks like anything- 

1. The Elegant Look 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Saba Azad (@sabazad)

This look is one such vintage look that we can't stop looking at! Saba Azad looks like an elegant woman from the vintage times. No doubt her outfits are perfect but also the tiny details like her hairstyle and accessories are fascinatingly periodic. She is setting a style statement with this one!

2.  Old-school Look 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Saba Azad (@sabazad)

An old school look on her social media had the fans ogling her. We can't stop looking at that bold red lipstick she carries off effortlessly. Curly hair and golden jewelry are giving her the oomph factor that is required for the look.

3. Short And Mesmerizing Hairstyle 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Saba Azad (@sabazad)

Oh, that hairstyle! Try looking at her and saying you are not mesmerized! Pulling off such a unique look is something only Saba can do. From her unique makeup to the skirt and the heels, Saba looks exceptional. 

4. Graceful Vintage Saree Look 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Saba Azad (@sabazad)

Donning beautiful pearls long with that smile, it's all someone could talk about looking at this picture! While Saba looks good in Western outfits, she can also pull off a saree gracefully!

5. Black Leather Pants Vintage Look 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Saba Azad (@sabazad)

Keeping the hair short, wearing black leather pants and a skin-tight top, Saba has maintained the vintage vibe really well in this outfit. 

