'Should she have allowed a depressed man to consume drugs?': In Ankita Lokhande's post for 'haters', a message for Rhea Chakraborty

New Delhi: Actress Ankita Lokhande has penned a lengthy note on Instagram explaining her stand on actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and on her posts on 'karma', which she shared after Rhea Chakraborty was arrested. She also shared a message for 'haters' and the entire drug conspiracy row in connection with Sushant, Rhea and his death.

Ankita began her post by stating that she has never claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput was "murdered" but wants "justice" for him and his family.

"I again clarify, for the reason time and again being asked by the media to me on whether I feel it's a murder or suicide. I have never said it's a murder or anyone in particular is responsible. I always have encouraged justice for my late friend SSR and stood by the bereaved family and truth should be brought out by the investigating agencies," the actress said in her statement.

Ankita categorically stated that she has total faith in the state government and central investigative agencies.

The 'Baaghi 3' actress also revealed that many people used to call her "sautan" and "widow", but she never addressed them, but only came forward to speak about Sushant when they were together.

"I only came forward to narrate about SSR and his mental health till 2016," she added.

Ankita and Sushant met on the sets of the TV show 'Pavitra Rishta'. They dated for six years before calling it quits in 2016.

Addressing her "haters", Ankita, without taking a specific name, said, "Let us assume you must have known in and out about your friend and whats going on in her life and relationship. Glad to see you wake up finally, but I wish you would have woken up sooner and advised your friend not to support any kind of drug abuse by SSR if any. When she very well knew about his mental state by publicly stating that he was in depression. Should she have allowed a depressed man to consume drugs? How is that going to help?"

"His condition would deteriorate to a level that would make a man take the action that SSR has allegedly taken. She was the closest person to him at that time," Ankita added.

Read Ankita's full statement here:

Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti, who often exchanges messages with Ankita on social media, took to the comment section to say, "On one hand, she says she was coordinating with all the doctors for his betterment of health on request of SSR, and on the other hand, she was coordinating drug logistics for him. Bang on!"

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found dead at his Mumbai home on June 14. He was dating Rhea Chakraborty, who has been accused of abetting his suicide by the actor's family.

Rhea Chakraborty was arrested on Tuesday by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drugs case linked to the late actor's death.