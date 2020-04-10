हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kareena Kapoor

Showstopper Kareena Kapoor is slaying the ramp like a diva in this old video - Watch

Amid the 21-day lockdown called out by the government for fighting the deadly novel coronavirus, our celebs are trying out different activities to keep them busy.

Showstopper Kareena Kapoor is slaying the ramp like a diva in this old video - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollyood stunner Kareena Kapoor Khan is a diva, hands down! She has spent more than two decades in the Hindi movie business and has an ocean of fan following head over heels in love with her. She made her entry into the social media platform by joining Instagram some time back and fans can't be happier. 

Ace fashion designer and close friend Manish Malhotra (MM) shared a throwback video of Kareena walking the ramp for one of his fashion shows and we are smitten. The diva is looking fab and is rocking MM's beautiful creation. 

Check it out here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The lockdown period has not only made me spend quality time with my mother at home but for like all of us given me time to think , yes look back and remember all the wonderful times at work as my life is always all about work , fashion shows , my muses . Backstage videos , classic movies and photographs that I have loved and friends that have always been with me and moments with them .. As I go through my photo gallery through my phone pity often these days I come across so many videos and pictures that take me down the memory lane so going to share some of them by posting them ... Here @kareenakapoorkhan my absolute favourite was the showstopper for my fashion show in Kenya ., it was a wonderful trip and a fabulous show and some wonderful memories of Kenya .. #quarantine #memoiersforever

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on

Amid the 21-day lockdown called out by the government for fighting the deadly novel coronavirus, our celebs are trying out different activities to keep them busy. From painting, sketching to make-up tutorials, cleaning and washing dishes - almost everything. 

Coronavirus which first emerged in China's Wuhan city has now spread across the globe. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, prompting the governments worldwide to take extraordinary measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Globally, this pandemic flu has claimed thousands of lives. 

All the movie and television shoots have been put to halt amid the crisis and film releases too have been pushed ahead. 

 

Tags:
Kareena KapoorManish MalhotraKareena Kapoor Khanthrowback videorampwalk
Next
Story

Entertainment News: Maniesh Paul joins Akshay Kumar in 'Dil Se Thank You' campaign
Corona Meter
  • 6412Confirmed
  • 504Discharged
  • 199Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M50S

Zee Top 50: Top Stories of the hour