Showstopper Kareena Kapoor is slaying the ramp like a diva in this old video - Watch

New Delhi: Bollyood stunner Kareena Kapoor Khan is a diva, hands down! She has spent more than two decades in the Hindi movie business and has an ocean of fan following head over heels in love with her. She made her entry into the social media platform by joining Instagram some time back and fans can't be happier.

Ace fashion designer and close friend Manish Malhotra (MM) shared a throwback video of Kareena walking the ramp for one of his fashion shows and we are smitten. The diva is looking fab and is rocking MM's beautiful creation.

Check it out here:

Amid the 21-day lockdown called out by the government for fighting the deadly novel coronavirus, our celebs are trying out different activities to keep them busy. From painting, sketching to make-up tutorials, cleaning and washing dishes - almost everything.

Coronavirus which first emerged in China's Wuhan city has now spread across the globe. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, prompting the governments worldwide to take extraordinary measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Globally, this pandemic flu has claimed thousands of lives.

All the movie and television shoots have been put to halt amid the crisis and film releases too have been pushed ahead.