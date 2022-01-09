Shraddha Arya discovers husband Rahul Nagal’s imposter on Instagram, alerts fans

New Delhi: Popular TV actor Shraddha Arya, who recently got married to naval officer Rahul Nagal has now alerted her fans about a fake profile in the name of her husband on various social media platforms.

Sharing the screenshot of his fake account, she alerted her fans that her husband Rahul is not on any social media account and also urged everyone to unfollow him immediately.

She wrote, “Spread the word, guys” in her Instagram Stories.

“Anyone who follows him thinking it’s my husband, please unfollow the account immediately, it’s someone acting as him. My husband is not on Instagram or any other social networking site. Rahul is not on Instagram or any social networking site,” she further stated.

For the unversed, the actress got hitched to Naval Officer Rahul Nagpal in a private ceremony in New Delhi on November 16, 2021. The event was attended by family, close friends and the actress's TV gang.

On her wedding day, Shraddha chose to wear a red lehenga by Ejaaz Couture and hubby Rahul donned a white sherwani by Sidharth K Kakkar. At their wedding reception, the duo looked ravishing in dazzling outfits. Shraddha's stunning grey saree was a gift by ace fashion designer Reynu Taandon.

Shraddha was first seen in the TV show 'Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki', 'Tumhari Paakhi' and 'Dream Girl'. She also featured in films such as 'Paathshaala' and 'Nishabd'.

She has worked in several regional movies such as Kalvanin Kadhali, Godava, Kothi Muka, Romeo, Vandae Maatharam, Double Decker, Maduve Mane, Banjara to name a few.