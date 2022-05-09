New Delhi: Actress Shraddha Kapoor has always been relatable and has a girl next door vibe. Yet the actress always impresses with her comfortable, wearable yet chic sartorial choices. The actress doesn’t endorse an over-the-top, too glam dressing style that is hard to emulate or wear in our everyday lives. Below are some of Shraddha’s easy-breezy yet trendy outfit choices for summers.

We take inspiration from Shraddha Kapoor’s look book with styles that are relatable and easy to sport :

1. A total Gen-Z fashion look, Shraddha paired an oversized t-shirt with relaxed jeans. She kept the tone neutral, perfect for running errands this summer.

2. Want to dress up but too hot for layers? The actress wore a red embroidered jumpsuit bringing a desi element to her style street look.

3. Shraddha Kapoor aced the athleisure look with a royal blue coord set which she paired with heels and white sunnies.



4. The young star sported an easy breezy look for a daytime meeting with a maxi dress, paired with an oversized shirt. She accessorised it with heels and round sunglasses, very cool and very wearable.

Shraddha’s trendy and relatable outfits are put together by her trusted stylist Namrata Deepak.