PRIYANKA CHAHAR CHAUDHARY

Shraddha Kapoor All Set to Collaborate With Bigg Boss 16 Finalist Priyanka Chahar Choudhary?

Bigg Boss finalist and actress Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary collaborates with Shraddha Kapoor. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 29, 2023, 08:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Actress Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most loved and talented actors in the entertainment industry. She consistently impresses her fans with both her exceptional performances and engaging social media presence.

Recently, she joined forces with Bigg Boss finalist Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary for a brand shoot. Priyanka was seen outside a studio in the suburbs, where she praised Shraddha when asked about her experience working together. She says, "Shraddha Kapoor is amazing". Expressing her admiration for her, Priyanka said, "I Love Her".

 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Priyanka's words for Shraddha Kapoor left no doubt that the leading actress holds her co-star in high esteem. Shraddha is known to make her co-stars comfortable while shooting with them and takes care of them. The audiences are quite excited to see the collaboration between Shraddha Kapoor and Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The film was a Box Office success and collected  He will be next seen in the highly-awaited 'Stree 2'.

