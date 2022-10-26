NewsLifestylePeople
Shraddha Kapoor celebrates Diwali with her family, shares pics

The Hindi film industry is back on its feet and enthusiastically enjoying holidays after a challenging epidemic era.Many celebs attended numerous Bollywood Diwali parties over the past couple of days, but what came as a breath of fresh air was Shraddha Kapoor’s intimate family celebrations this festive season.

Last Updated: Oct 26, 2022, 04:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The Hindi film industry is back on its feet and enthusiastically enjoying holidays after a challenging epidemic era.Many celebs attended numerous Bollywood Diwali parties over the past couple of days, but what came as a breath of fresh air was Shraddha Kapoor’s intimate family celebrations this festive season.

The actress opted for a warm and homely celebration with her family over the filmy glitz and glamour. She even took to her social media sharing a glimpse of her festivities with her near and dear ones. The actress looked lovely as always in a red ethnic dress, and opted for a simple, minimalistic makeup look. In the caption, she wrote, "Ghar waali Diwali". Here is the post shared by the actress:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The night before, she shared a goofy picture with her parents and cousins, where they all donned upon a serious face for a family pic. On the picture, she wrote, "Poser waali Family". Here is the picture shared by the actress:

On the work front, the actress, who was last seen in the Tiger Shroff starrer 'Heropanti 2' has a number of projects in hand. It includes her film with ace filmmaker Luv Ranjan, where she will get the opportunity to act alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The duo will be working together on screen for the first time, and their fans are beyond thrilled. Apart from that, she will also be seen in films such as 'Chaalbaaz in London' and 'Naagin' among others.

