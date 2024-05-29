Advertisement
Shraddha Kapoor Drives Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica In Style And Fans Are In Love: Watch

The actress on Tuesday, shared a video on her Instagram stories, showcasing her driving the Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica along Mumbai's new coastal road. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 29, 2024, 07:56 AM IST
Shraddha Kapoor Drives Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica In Style And Fans Are In Love: Watch Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Shraddha Kapoor, set to appear in the upcoming film 'Stree 2', cruised through Mumbai's streets in her stylish Lamborghini. 

The actress on Tuesday, shared a video on her Instagram stories, showcasing her driving the Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica along Mumbai's new coastal road. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor)

The video captured her enjoying the ride with a friend, highlighting the sleek interiors of her sports car as she accelerated.

She captioned the video stating, "Late night rides ka pyaar aur badh gaya..Naye coastal road ne toh dil jeet liya." Shraddha is often seen giving a peek into her daily personal and professional updates. 

Just a few days back, the actress, shared a glimpse of her '7 course syllabus' on social media. The 'Stree' actor posted pictures of her '7 course syllabus' which are sever different types of meals.

Shraddha looked gorgeous in an off-white coord set with open hair and minimal makeup. To beat the heat, she wore matching white sunglasses. "Swipe to see my kinda 7 course syllabus", she captioned.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha will be next seen in the horror comedy 'Stree 2' alongside Rajkumar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurrana.

'Stree' was released in 2018 and was declared a blockbuster hit. The sequel will be out in theatres in August this year. 

