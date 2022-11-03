Shraddha Kapoor drops new stills as ‘Stree’, excited fans say, ‘Oo Stree Jaldi aana’

New Delhi: Shraddha Kapoor’s recent cameo in the Bhediya track Thumkeshwari was a massive surprise for fans, as it also announced her return in ‘Stree 2’. The young star’s avid fans made the visual trend on social media, and flooded the internet with comments on how they cannot wait to see her back in the film, which was one of the most loved horror comedies in Bollywood.

Shraddha recently shared some of her new stills from Thumkeshwari, in which she appeared in a guest role. Apart from her stunning looks, the appearance has raised the anticipation around ‘Stree 2’ to an all-new level. In a matter of a few hours, Shraddha’s post on social media received thousands of comments. The comments ranged from ‘Oo Stree mere piche pad jao’, ‘Stree pls jaldi aana’, ‘Stree cameo mein aaka bhi dil chura sakti hai’ to ‘Stree toh fairy lag rahi hai’ among many others.

The kind of reception Shraddha Kapoor received on her cameo in Thumkeshwari and the excitement that followed is testimony to how the audience is looking forward to her return in ‘Stree 2’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in the Tiger Shroff starrer 'Heropanti 2'. She will next be seen in filmmaker Luv Ranjan directorial where she will star alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The duo will be working together on screen for the first time. Apart from that, she will also be seen in films such as 'Chaalbaaz in London' and 'Naagin', among others.