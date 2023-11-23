Shraddha Kapoor Explains Her Instagram Bio, Says 'I Want To Reach For The Stars...'

New Delhi: Shraddha Kapoor opens up on her profound perspective on life. With over 84 million followers on Instagram, Shraddha Kapoor has become a cultural icon. She has captured the hearts of fans across the nation. Her Instagram bio encapsulates the ethos of her life - 'Living the dream.' Intriguing, aspirational, and loaded with significance, this phrase has sparked curiosity among her admirers.

When questioned about the meaning behind these words and how she stays committed to her dream, Kapoor responded with a quiet profundity that reflects her persona. "Living the dream is, simply put, my everyday life. It is me living my life exactly the way I want to. I embody my fearlessness very lightly, very softly. My dream—that I am unfolding every day—is to continue maximizing my fullest potential as a human being. My dream has actually been consistent since I was a little girl—I want to reach for the stars with my feet on the ground. And I live this every day, thanks to my humble family for bringing me up in the most simple way."

On her journey to becoming the popular actor and digital phenomenon that she is, Shraddha Kapoor has struck a delicate balance between ambition, humility and authenticity. She also continues to remain grounded to her roots echoing a sentiment of ambitious growth coexisting harmoniously with simplicity—a rarity in the glitzy world of showbiz.

On the work front, Shraddha is currently shooting for one of the most awaited projects and successful franchise ‘Stree 2'! The film recently went on floors in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh. Makers of the upcoming horror comedy film officially announced their film at a grand event in Mumbai in April where the team enacted a skit to announce the release date of the horror comedy sequel.

The sequel will be out in theatres in August 2024. Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana will also feature in the horror-comedy drama. Shraddha was last seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in the rom-com 'Tu Jhooti Main Makakar'.