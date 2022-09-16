Shraddha Kapoor graces the cover of THIS leading business magazine

New Delhi: Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor has donned multiple hats of talent in her decade-long career and has always succeeded in every single path she paved her way into. Shraddha now has a spot in one of the top business journals after emerging as one of the most gifted actress, dancer, and singer in the profession.

On Friday, the social media handle of Entrepreneur Magazine posted a picture of Shraddha Kapoor as the cover girl of this business magazine, where they referred to her as the ‘Super Investor actress’. In the caption, they wrote “There's a 'New Girl' on our new cover! In our special #Tomorrowlnc issue this September, @shraddhakapoor shares it all on startups and stardom #BuildingtheNext”.

Here is the post shared by the magazine:

Shraddha Kapoor recently expressed an interest in publishing a book, demonstrating her versatility as a creative and how her insatiable curiosity empowers her to take on new challenges.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor, who was last seen in the movie Baaghi 3 where she acted alongside actor Tiger Shroff has number of projects in hand. It includes names such as 'Chaalbaaz in London' a comedy drama which is being helmed by director Pankaj Parashar and 'Naagin' a fantasy drama which is being directed by filmmaker Vishal Furia.

Apart from this she will also be seen in Luv Ranjan’s untitled romantic comedy-drama with Ranbir Kapoor.