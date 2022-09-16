NewsLifestylePeople
SHRADDHA KAPOOR

Shraddha Kapoor graces the cover of THIS leading business magazine

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor, who was last seen in the movie Baaghi 3, where she acted alongside actor Tiger Shroff, has a number of projects in hand.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra|Last Updated: Sep 16, 2022, 08:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Shraddha Kapoor has now spot in top business journal
  • She has emerged as one of the top actors, dancers and singers in the profession
  • She will be next seen in the untitled Luv Ranjan movie

Trending Photos

Shraddha Kapoor graces the cover of THIS leading business magazine

New Delhi: Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor has donned multiple hats of talent in her decade-long career and has always succeeded in every single path she paved her way into. Shraddha now has a spot in one of the top business journals after emerging as one of the most gifted actress, dancer, and singer in the profession. 

On Friday, the social media handle of Entrepreneur Magazine posted a picture of Shraddha Kapoor as the cover girl of this business magazine, where they referred to her as the ‘Super Investor actress’. In the caption, they wrote “There's a 'New Girl' on our new cover! In our special #Tomorrowlnc issue this September, @shraddhakapoor shares it all on startups and stardom #BuildingtheNext”.

Here is the post shared by the magazine:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by(@entrepreneurind)

Shraddha Kapoor recently expressed an interest in publishing a book, demonstrating her versatility as a creative and how her insatiable curiosity empowers her to take on new challenges. 

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor, who was last seen in the movie Baaghi 3 where she acted alongside actor Tiger Shroff has number of projects in hand. It includes names such as 'Chaalbaaz in London' a comedy drama which is being helmed by director Pankaj Parashar and 'Naagin' a fantasy drama which is being directed by filmmaker Vishal Furia. 

Apart from this she will also be seen in Luv Ranjan’s untitled romantic comedy-drama with Ranbir Kapoor.

Live Tv

Shraddha KapoorTiger Shroffbaaghi 3Chaalbaaz In LondonNaagin

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of those who are making 'Kartavya path' a 'Garbage Path'
DNA Video
DNA: Cheetah to return to India after 75 years
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu dominated village a property of Waqf board?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the fast spreading Khalistani virus
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi reaches Samarkand to attend SCO summit
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; September 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA : Hindi is not just a language but a 'mother tongue'!
DNA Video
DNA: Ban on single-use plastic products confined to papers only?
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's 'new drama' on terrorism
DNA Video
DNA: Who is spreading the rumors of child theft?