topStoriesenglish2620343
NewsLifestylePeople
SHRADDHA KAPOOR

Shraddha Kapoor Is Excited For 'Her Season,' Shares Stunning Pics Of Monsoon On Social Media

The rainy season and Shraddha Kapoor are a match. In her career, the actress has given several famous rain-themed songs, such as Tum Hi Ho, Cham Cham, and Baarish, which are still heard today and are well-liked by audiences.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 04:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Shraddha Kapoor Is Excited For 'Her Season,' Shares Stunning Pics Of Monsoon On Social Media

New Delhi: Shraddha Kapoor has a massive fan following across the country. The actress has given some iconic and memorable performances. When it comes to dancing out in the rain, Shraddha Kapoor has time and again ruled the stage with her songs, making her synonymous with the season. With her brilliant dance skills and innocent charm, the actress has some of the most celebrated monsoon songs that top the playlist of the masses when it comes to catching up on the vibes.

The rainy season and Shraddha Kapoor are a match. In her career, the actress has given several famous rain-themed songs, such as Tum Hi Ho, Cham Cham, and Baarish, which are still heard today and are well-liked by audiences.

The actress posted a picture of the weather bureau on her social media accounts with a really interesting remark, teasing her fans that the rainy season is about to arrive. Taking to her social media, "Aa raha hai mera season #MonsoonComingSoon"

Meanwhile on work front Her recent release ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar’ proved to be a boon at the box office and enjoyed a terrific run which helped them the film to enter 100 crore club mark and the love for film is not extent to theatrical release only, the film also received immense love from the audiences on its digital release. Shraddha will now be next seen in Stree 2.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile