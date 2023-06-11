Shraddha Kapoor Is Excited For 'Her Season,' Shares Stunning Pics Of Monsoon On Social Media

New Delhi: Shraddha Kapoor has a massive fan following across the country. The actress has given some iconic and memorable performances. When it comes to dancing out in the rain, Shraddha Kapoor has time and again ruled the stage with her songs, making her synonymous with the season. With her brilliant dance skills and innocent charm, the actress has some of the most celebrated monsoon songs that top the playlist of the masses when it comes to catching up on the vibes.

The rainy season and Shraddha Kapoor are a match. In her career, the actress has given several famous rain-themed songs, such as Tum Hi Ho, Cham Cham, and Baarish, which are still heard today and are well-liked by audiences.

The actress posted a picture of the weather bureau on her social media accounts with a really interesting remark, teasing her fans that the rainy season is about to arrive. Taking to her social media, "Aa raha hai mera season #MonsoonComingSoon"

Meanwhile on work front Her recent release ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar’ proved to be a boon at the box office and enjoyed a terrific run which helped them the film to enter 100 crore club mark and the love for film is not extent to theatrical release only, the film also received immense love from the audiences on its digital release. Shraddha will now be next seen in Stree 2.