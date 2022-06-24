Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most loved actors on social media, Here's why!

NewsLifestylePeople
In a world full of filtered faces, Shraddha Kapoor is one of the real ones and her social media is a replica of the same.

NEW DELHI: Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most-loved actors on social media and the reason will surely melt your heart. The diva is extremely grounded and shares her day to day life in the most organic way. 

 

If we talk about Shraddha's social media feed, amongst all her contemporaries she has the most natural content - where she depicts her real self rather than a made up one.

The content that the actress posts is not agency made content, but natural and relatable. If we scroll through Shraddha's feed, one can see her profile is very simple and basic with pictures of her family, her furball - Shyloh, pictures with her team. This is one of the major reasons why Shraddha is one of the most loved actresses on the gram' with a humangous followers base of 72 Million. 

In a world full of filtered faces, Shraddha is one of the real ones and her social media is a replica of the same. Not all these pictures are agency made or professionally clicked, yet the actress has managed to garner everybody’s attention.

She is indeed a social media powerhouse! Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha Kapoor is currently working on her next project - an untitled film directed by Luv Ranjan in which she will share screen space with Ranbir Kapoor.

