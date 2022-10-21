Shraddha Kapoor kickstarts Diwali preparations at her home, shares pics

New Delhi: Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor is undoubtably one of the most loved and popular female stars of her generation and is as real as it gets, and the actress enjoys sharing parts of her life with fans on social media.

Shraddha recently posted updates straight out of her kitchen, where she helped prepare the typical Maharashtrian Shankar pala, reflecting her Indian girl at heart and homely side. She took her fans through the process of making mathris and home.

Here are some of the pictures posted by the actress:

On the work front, the actress who was last seen in the movie 'Heropanti 2' will be next seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's upcoming untitled film. The film is supposed to be a romantic comedy and stars Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor, who will be marking his acting debut. It will hit the theatres on the occasion of Holi, 2023.