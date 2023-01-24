Shraddha Kapoor Opens 'Jhoothi Coaching Classes', Actress Gives Quirky Replies To Fans

New Delhi: The highly anticipated trailer of Shraddha Kapoor along with co-star Ranbir Kapoor of the film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar was released yesterday at a grand trailer launch event. The actress looked prettier than ever and we couldn't take our eyes off how elegant she looked throughout the trailer. While the fans really loved the trailer, they were awestruck by her looks from the promotion.

Taking to social media, she shares a bunch of pictures in this black dress. In the caption, Shraddha cheekily wrote, “Jhoothi Coaching Classes Apply in comments with a sample Jhooth…”

To which RJ Karishma replied by saying “Queen” and Shraddha writes back "You Queen, Jhooth bolna tha!"

Another wrote “You don't love anyone in your fans," To which she replied saying “ Uff! Yeh Toh jhooth main bhi jhooth lag raha hai. You’re hired as principle”

A fan wrote “Kal exam h and bilkil nahi pasta.. ek common bhana bata do please” And she replied “ Padhayi mein no jhooth immediately shuru karo”

A fan wrote “Aap bahut bahut jyada hi buri ho” And she wrote “aap bahut bahut aacha jhooth bolte ho”

Time and again, the actress who is the most loved actress on social media, has made her fans' day by responding to them and showering them with equal love and praise as they do.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha will be next seen in 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' and 'Stree 2.'