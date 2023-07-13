Shraddha Kapoor Opens Up On Having Her Own Monsoon Song 'Cham Cham'

New Delhi: Bollywood's quintessential girl-next-door Shraddha Kapoor is enjoying the monsoons and soaking in the spirit of the season, the actress recently opened up about what makes the season of rains special for her.

Confessing her love for Mumbai ki baarish, to Bombay Times, Shraddha says, "Monsoon has been my favourite season since childhood. The onset of the monsoon brings about such a positive energy. When it rains, it feels like God is talking to me."

The actress's love for Monsoons is evident and has been her favourite season since she was a child. With a slew of chartbuster rain songs to her credit, Shraddha's connect with monsoon goes beyond. Speaking about the same, Shraddha shares, "I feel happy to have my own rain song (Cham Cham from Baaghi) that has become so popular. Some fans actually ask me, ‘Iss saal barish kab hogi?’"



From Aashiqui 2 to Baaghi, Shraddha stays synonymous with the heavenly monsoons in her films. The actress has given some of the most iconic songs under the drizzles in films. Some of them include ‘Aashiqui 2’, ‘Ek Villian’, ‘Baaghi’ and ‘Half-Girlfriend’. Surprisingly, the songs of all these films became the most loved songs of the season and they depicted romance and rhythm which also makes the actress, the most relatable actress in tinsel town.

On the work front, Shraddha is currently shooting for the much-awaited, 'Stree 2' in MP's town of Chanderi.