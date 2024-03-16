Shraddha Kapoor Posts Fun Video, Calls Her Goa Trip A 'Waste' - WATCH

New Delhi: In a world where exotic destinations and adventure-filled itineraries dominate social media feeds, actress Shraddha Kapoor is doing things a little differently during her recent trip to Goa. Instead of chasing sunsets or exploring hidden gems, the actress opted for a more relaxed approach, indulging in fries by the poolside and sharing memes with her followers.

Currently stationed in Goa, Shraddha took to her social media to share a playful video accompanied by a witty caption, questioning her followers about their own experiences of 'wasting' their Goa trips by indulging in fries and sharing memes. The video, featuring Shraddha enjoying a leisurely moment by the pool with a plate of fries, immediately caught the attention of her fans and followers.

Since the video's release, Shraddha's social media accounts have been inundated with reactions from amused netizens who couldn't help but join in on the banter. From playful comments to humorous observations, her followers embraced the light-hearted spirit of the post with gusto.

One user humorously quipped, “Goa jaake techno party karna fries khake memes bhejna”. Another follower, perhaps caught in a moment of hunger, expressed gratitude, stating, “Thank goodness you posted this while I was breaking my fast.”

Even fitness enthusiasts offered friendly reminders about healthy eating habits. “Don't eat fries”. However, amidst the light-hearted conversation, one sentiment stood out - the appreciation for the bond between Shraddha Kapoor and her fans. A dedicated follower expressed heartfelt gratitude, stating, “Akhir meri mehnat kaam aa hi gayi. Thanks for sharing all my memes. Forever love,” to which Shraddha replied with a simple yet meaningful message, “Keep memeing.”