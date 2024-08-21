Shraddha Kapoor Rules Rs 200 Cr Club With Stree 2 And Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar!

New Delhi: The massive success of Stree 2 has added one more feather to Shraddha Kapoor's cap. The actress is not just ruling the hearts of the audience but also dominating the box office with the whopping collection of the film. Collecting Rs 64.8 crore on the first day, Shraddha registered her name as the biggest female opener of the year. With her recent releases including Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and now Stree 2's success, the actress has entered the Rs 200 crore club.

STREE 2 BOX OFFICE SUCCESS

Both films received love from the masses. While Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar was a box office ruler with around Rs 220 Crore in earnings, Stree 2 has already raked in Rs 283 crore in worldwide gross and is still counting.

SHRADDHA KAPOOR'S SOCIAL MEDIA RISE

With the release of this horror-comedy, Shraddha's popularity has risen. She recently has also surpassed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Instagram, becoming the third most followed Indian on the social media platform. At number one cricketer Virat Kohli rules the IG game with over 270 million followers, then global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas has 91.8 million followers, and on the third spot is Shraddha Kapoor with 91.5 million fanbase - slowly climbing the popularity charts.