Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2822541https://zeenews.india.com/people/shraddha-kapoor-s-humorous-post-diwali-confession-wins-fans-hearts-2822541.html
NewsLifestylePeople
SHRADDHA KAPOOR

Shraddha Kapoor’s Humorous Post-Diwali Confession Wins Fans Hearts

Shraddha Kapoor’s witty post-Diwali confession and playful fan interactions highlight her relatable charm and humor.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 20, 2024, 07:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Shraddha Kapoor’s Humorous Post-Diwali Confession Wins Fans Hearts (Image: @shraddhakapoor/Instagram)

New Delhi: Shraddha Kapoor, often celebrated as Bollywood’s beloved superstar, has once again charmed her fans with her relatable humor and endearing interactions on Instagram. With over 94.1 million followers, Shraddha’s authenticity continues to make her a favorite among audiences, both on and off the big screen.

In her latest post, Shraddha shared a series of lighthearted photos reflecting her post-Diwali vibes. Captioned with playful wit, she wrote:
"Lights utar gayi, rangoli mit gayi par mithaiyon ke calories abhi bhi wahi hain Green tea se break khatam."

Take A Look At The Post:

The post struck a chord with her fans, who flooded the comments with laughter and relatable anecdotes. True to her warm and engaging style, Shraddha replied to several comments with her trademark humor and charm.

When a fan lamented their lack of post-festival motivation, Shraddha quipped, "Socho salary credit hone ke baad waali feeling, motivation laane ka turant tareeka."

Another cheeky follower asked, "Jalebi humare liye bhi milegi babudi?" Shraddha playfully responded, "Aapko kya lagta hai? Main gems ke saath share karungi ya nahi."

A fan curious about her pets, Shyloh and Small, also received a clever reply tying the discussion to civic responsibility. Shraddha hinted at upcoming activities, saying, "Vote dene ki tyaari."

The actress’s witty banter and thoughtful engagement highlight her unique connection with fans, making her stand out in an industry where such interactions are rare. Beyond her blockbuster films, Shraddha’s genuine efforts to connect with her audience have solidified her as one of Bollywood’s most relatable and adored stars.

From humor to heartfelt messages, Shraddha continues to prove that her superstar status is built not just on talent but also on her ability to make her fans feel valued.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates Amid Missile Attacks
DNA Video
DNA: The Beer-Loving Buffalo Stuck in Bihar!
DNA Video
DNA: Akhilesh and the Burqa Controversy in UP Elections
DNA Video
DNA: Is the Opposition to ‘Bantenge To Katenge’ Part of a Larger Plan?
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Master Plan: From Maharashtra to UP
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal’s Waqf Property Controversy
DNA Video
DNA: Is ‘Vote Jihad’ a Reality in Maharashtra?
DNA Video
DNA: Naresh Meena Slaps Officer, Sparks Uproar in Tonk
DNA Video
DNA: Maryam Nawaz vs. Bhagwant Mann: The Pollution Blame Game
DNA Video
DNA: Owaisi’s “15-Minute” Politics Heats Up Again
NEWS ON ONE CLICK