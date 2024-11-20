Shraddha Kapoor’s Humorous Post-Diwali Confession Wins Fans Hearts

New Delhi: Shraddha Kapoor, often celebrated as Bollywood’s beloved superstar, has once again charmed her fans with her relatable humor and endearing interactions on Instagram. With over 94.1 million followers, Shraddha’s authenticity continues to make her a favorite among audiences, both on and off the big screen.

In her latest post, Shraddha shared a series of lighthearted photos reflecting her post-Diwali vibes. Captioned with playful wit, she wrote:

"Lights utar gayi, rangoli mit gayi par mithaiyon ke calories abhi bhi wahi hain Green tea se break khatam."

Take A Look At The Post:

The post struck a chord with her fans, who flooded the comments with laughter and relatable anecdotes. True to her warm and engaging style, Shraddha replied to several comments with her trademark humor and charm.

When a fan lamented their lack of post-festival motivation, Shraddha quipped, "Socho salary credit hone ke baad waali feeling, motivation laane ka turant tareeka."

Another cheeky follower asked, "Jalebi humare liye bhi milegi babudi?" Shraddha playfully responded, "Aapko kya lagta hai? Main gems ke saath share karungi ya nahi."

A fan curious about her pets, Shyloh and Small, also received a clever reply tying the discussion to civic responsibility. Shraddha hinted at upcoming activities, saying, "Vote dene ki tyaari."

The actress’s witty banter and thoughtful engagement highlight her unique connection with fans, making her stand out in an industry where such interactions are rare. Beyond her blockbuster films, Shraddha’s genuine efforts to connect with her audience have solidified her as one of Bollywood’s most relatable and adored stars.

From humor to heartfelt messages, Shraddha continues to prove that her superstar status is built not just on talent but also on her ability to make her fans feel valued.