Shraddha Kapoor’s Navratri Colour-Coded Tee Draws Fans Attention, See Comments!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor has once again charmed her followers with a lively Instagram post featuring her casual yet vibrant look in an orange t-shirt. The beloved actress, known for her relatable social media presence, took to Instagram on a Sunday to share a series of snapshots showcasing her laid-back day filled with coffee, cuddles with her pet dogs, and playful moments with a baby.

In her carousel post, Shraddha, who boasts an impressive 93.5 million followers on the platform, captioned her photos with a playful query, "Aapke Sunday ke baarein mein batao ???", prompting an enthusiastic exchange in the comments.

Among the interactions, one fan humorously remarked about her coffee, saying, "Chai is lub," to which Shraddha playfully responded, "It is coffee ab justice for chai start mat karna," making light of the ongoing coffee versus chai debate.

As the post coincided with the ongoing Navratri celebrations, fans noted her choice of attire. One commented, "Orange day bhi hogaya aaj," acknowledging the color code of the festival. In her signature witty style, Shraddha replied, "Orange you glad I posted," adding to the fun spirit of the conversation.

Another fan echoed the sentiments about the color theme, stating, “Following Navaratri color code is kinda fun.” Shraddha responded with a nod to divine energy, saying, “Goddess energies,” which resonated well with her audience, showcasing her ability to weave in cultural elements into her social media narrative.

Continuing the light-hearted banter, one fan shared, "Mera pura Sunday chai pikar hi guzar raha hai," to which Shraddha replied, "Maine subah maari chai ab coffee chalu hai," sharing her own beverage journey of the day.

Shraddha Kapoor’s interactive posts are a testament to her ability to connect with fans, making her one of the most adored personalities in the industry. Her authentic engagement not only entertains her audience but also fosters a sense of community among her followers.

The actress is currently riding high on the success of her latest film, 'Stree 2', where she has made headlines as the only female lead to achieve significant box office success. Audiences have praised her performance, further solidifying her status as a top-tier actress in Bollywood.