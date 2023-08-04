Shraddha Kapoor’s Perfect ‘Stree’ Reply To Fan’s Barbie Comment Is Winning Internet

New Delhi: Actress Shraddha Kapoor is famous for being active on social media and keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. In one such situation, someone asked if Barbie was made in India who would be the perfect cast on the same, the actress gave a witty reply.

The fan wrote, "Just in 4 pictures, it's clear if barbie is made in India, who should be cast in that movie." To this, Shraddha replied, "India mein Stree hi Barbie hai." Shraddha Kapoor is much-loved today owing to her unique acting skills and ability to connect with the masses.

Speaking about her outfit, Shraddha looks nothing less than magnificence personified in a silver sequinned bralette with a plunging neckline and delicate pink flower accents. The bralette was paired with a long, flowy skirt in a matching fabric and colour.



Shraddha enjoys a humongous following 81.8M on social media. On the work front, Shraddha will be next seen in 'Stree 2', wherein she will be reprising her much loved character from Stree, which fans are eagerly waiting to see.