trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2644627
NewsLifestylePeople
SHRADDHA KAPOOR

Shraddha Kapoor’s Perfect ‘Stree’ Reply To Fan’s Barbie Comment Is Winning Internet

The fan wrote, "Just in 4 pictures, it's clear if barbie is made in India, who should be cast in that movie." To this, Shraddha replied...

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 04:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Shraddha will be next seen in 'Stree 2'
  • The actress enjoys a humongous following 81.8M on social media

Trending Photos

Shraddha Kapoor’s Perfect ‘Stree’ Reply To Fan’s Barbie Comment Is Winning Internet Pic Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Actress Shraddha Kapoor is famous for being active on social media and keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. In one such situation, someone asked if Barbie was made in India who would be the perfect cast on the same, the actress gave a witty reply.   

The fan wrote, "Just in 4 pictures, it's clear if barbie is made in India, who should be cast in that movie." To this, Shraddha replied, "India mein Stree hi Barbie hai." Shraddha Kapoor is much-loved today owing to her unique acting skills and ability to connect with the masses. 

Speaking about her outfit, Shraddha looks nothing less than magnificence personified in a silver sequinned bralette with a plunging neckline and delicate pink flower accents. The bralette was paired with a long, flowy skirt in a matching fabric and colour. 

Shraddha enjoys a humongous following 81.8M on social media. On the work front, Shraddha will be next seen in 'Stree 2', wherein she will be reprising her much loved character from Stree, which fans are eagerly waiting to see. 

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train