हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shakti Kapoor

Happiest birthday Baapu: Shraddha Kapoor shares mirror selfie with father Shakti Kapoor

Actress Shraddha Kapoor took to her Instagram account and shared an adorable mirror selfie with her father Shakti Kapoor on his 69th birthday.

Happiest birthday Baapu: Shraddha Kapoor shares mirror selfie with father Shakti Kapoor
File Photo

NEW DELHI: As veteran actor, Shakti Kapoor turned 69 on Friday, his daughter and Bollywood diva Shraddha Kapoor wished him in the most adorable way.

Taking to her Instagram account, Shraddha posted an adorable mirror selfie with Shakti. Sharing the snap, the 'Aashiqui 2' star wrote, "Happiest birthday my Baapu," with a purple heart emoticon in the caption.

In the picture, the father-daughter duo can be seen twinning in black clothes as they pose for a mirror selfie together. The picture accumulated more than a million likes within a few hours of being posted on the photo-sharing platform.

SHraddha Kapoor

Shakti Kapoor is known for his villainous and comic roles, having featured in more than 700 films throughout his career. He was spotted by late actor Sunil Dutt on the sets of 'Rocky' where he was later cast as the antagonist. 

However, Dutt felt that his name 'Sunil Sikanderlal Kapoor' wouldn't do justice to his villainous role, hence 'Shakti Kapoor' was born.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shraddha will be next seen in projects like 'Chaalbaaz In London', which will be a reboot of the 1989 rom-com classic 'Chaalbaaz' directed by Pankaj Parashar, who helmed the original flick starring late legendary star Sridevi.

The actor has reportedly signed a three-film franchise based on the TV series 'Naagin', to be produced by Nikhil Dwivedi.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Shakti KapoorShraddha Kapoorshakti kapoor birthday
Next
Story

Nick Jonas expresses love for wifey Priyanka Chopra with this steamy BTS picture

Must Watch

PT15M33S

Afghanistan: 'Puppet' government in Kabul