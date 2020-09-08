Shraddha Kapoor sends heartwarming birthday wish to Asha Bhosle

Mumbai: As legendary singer, Asha Bhosle on Tuesday ringed in her 87th birthday, actor Shraddha Kapoor penned a heartfelt birthday note for the singer.

The `Street Dancer 3D` actor lovingly addresses Asha Bhosle as `Aaji` and she shared a photo of the singer on Instagram and penned her birthday wish. She captioned the post as, "Double birthday love @asha. Bhosle #MeenaAaji..."

On receiving the adorable birthday wish from Shraddha, the veteran singer in response, noted in the comments section," Thank You Beta," alongside red heart, and joining hands emoji.

Today, Asha Bhosle`s granddaughter, Zanai took to Instagram to share a photo of Asha Bhosle`s birthday cake.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in `Baaghi 3` with co-star Tiger Shroff, and next, she will be seen sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time in Luv Ranjan`s untitled film.