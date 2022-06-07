NEW DELHI: Shraddha Kapoor surely knows how to entertain her fans. She is currently in Spain for the shoot of her upcoming project with Ranbir Kapoor.

The duo will be next seen in Luv Ranjan's next which has become the talk of the town for the longest time now.

The stars have been spotted shooting for a song from the film in Delhi that went viral on the internet and now the actress has reached Spain.

While taking to her social media, Shraddha shared a glimpse of the shoot as she reaches Spain for the Luv Ranjan's next while capturing a road journey with a song in the background.

While tagging the location and her hair & makeup artists, Shraddha Naik and Nikita Menon she also wrote - "Hola!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha Kapoor is currently working on her next project - an untitled film directed by Luv Ranjan in which she will share screen space with Ranbir Kapoor.