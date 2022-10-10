Shraddha Kapoor shares adorable pictures with HILARIOUS caption!

New Delhi: Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most talented and beautiful actresses in the film industry, and the actress regularly posts pictures of herself for her fans. Recently, the 'Stree' actor took to her Instagram handle to share a series of elegant photos of herself in a dazzling ivory gown.

While sharing the pictures, the actress wrote, "10 days late post karna #Throwback hota hai kya???."

The actress even replied to a number of fans who had commented on the post and showered the actress with love. One comment read, "Mam yevda cute disay cha allowed nahi aahe".To which the actress sweetly replied, "Shraddhu kiva Babudi bola Mam bolaay cha allowed nahi ahe."

Other one read, "We can't say #throwback to any of your photos because every time I look at each of them, it makes me feel the emotions I felt when I first saw it ".To this she reverted, "So sweet but #throwback hua ya nahiiii?".

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor will be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's upcoming untitled film. The film is supposed to be a romantic comedy and stars Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor, who will be marking his acting debut. It will hit the theatres on the occasion of Holi, 2023.