SHRADDHA KAPOOR

Shraddha Kapoor shares adorable selfie, calls herself CEO of ‘chashmish club’- SEE PIC

Shraddha Kapoor dropped a new selfie in specs and called herself 'chashmish'. Fans of the actress dropped comments and she also interacted with them.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Nov 13, 2022, 03:48 PM IST

Shraddha Kapoor shares adorable selfie, calls herself CEO of ‘chashmish club’- SEE PIC

New Delhi: Shraddha Kapoor is the new chashmish in the town and she proudly calls herself to be CEO of the same club. The actress has one of the most engaging social media accounts, with a huge number of comments and mentions. Her captions and stories are quirky and fans enjoy going through her social media a lot. Today, she has a huge following of 75.8 M on social media, the credit of which goes to her interesting social media personality and the no-filter content that she puts out there.  

Taking to social media she shared a picture of herself donning a new pair of glasses, calling herself to be the CEO of chashmish club. In the caption, she wrote “Aaj se main Chashmish Club ki CEO! Kaun kaun join kar raha hai???”  

The comments section instantly filled up with lots of love and funny comments which even Shraddha responded to. One user commented, "Sunday ho, aur Shraddha koi cute si selfie daalke hume khush na kare, aisa nahi ho sakta️". To which Shraddha commented, "Aur aapke aise pyaare comments se mera din na bane, aisa nahi hosakta". Director Remo D'Souza and Kiara Advani also dropped by the comments section and hailed Shraddha.  

Shraddha Kapoor enjoys a crazy fan following on social media. While the actress is always keeps sharing interesting glimpses of her life, her fans never miss a chance to shower their love which has now made her achieve yet another milestone of 75 million followers on social media. 

Currently, she is being praised her cameo in ‘Thumkeshwari’ song from the film ‘Bhediya’ which took the internet by a storm. Apart from that, the actress will also be seen in the much-awaited ‘Stree 2’ and in Luv Ranjan’s untitled next with Ranbir Kapoor. 

Shraddha Kapoor

