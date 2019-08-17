Shraddha Kapoor stuns in a green lehenga, shares pictures on Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is neck-deep in work as two of her most anticipated films are ready to the hit the screens, Saaho and Chhichore. The actress is busy promoting her films.

For an event Chennai, the stunning actress wore a green lehenga with a white spotted print, paired with beautiful white loops.

Sharing glimpses of the same, the actress took to her Instagram account to share her pictures and captioned, “Rainbows and butterflies ”.

The star is juggling between the hectic schedule of promotions for her two films.

Both Saaho and Chhichore belong to entirely different genres but the buzz around them doesn't seem to die anytime soon. While Saaho claims to be a high octane action thriller, Chhichhore is a college drama. In Saaho, Shraddha essays the role of a cop while in Chhichhore, Shraddha will be playing a college student, the most desirable girl in the entire college,

Saaho will hit the screens on August 30 and Chhichhore will release on September 6.