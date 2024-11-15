Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2820240https://zeenews.india.com/people/shraddha-kapoor-turns-cover-girl-for-magazine-meet-india-s-sweetheart-2820240.html
NewsLifestylePeople
SHRADDHA KAPOOR

Shraddha Kapoor Turns Cover Girl For Magazine, Meet 'India’s Sweetheart'!

Her Instagram feed is a mix of candid moments, family time, work highlights, and personal reflections, all of which give fans a glimpse into her life, making them feel like they’re part of her journey. 

|Last Updated: Nov 15, 2024, 08:30 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Shraddha Kapoor Turns Cover Girl For Magazine, Meet 'India’s Sweetheart'!

New Delhi: The stunning actress Shraddha Kapoor has graced the cover of a leading magazine 'Filmfare' with the cover title - India’s Sweetheart. With 94.1 million Instagram followers, Shraddha is a popular celebrity on social media. 

This cover appearance follows her recent success in 'Stree 2', a mega blockbuster that has once again cemented her standing as a powerhouse performer with a uniquely approachable charm.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare)

Reflecting on her journey in the magazine’s feature, Shraddha shared her perspective on the ups and downs of success: “Failure is an important stepping stone towards success... I’ve not heard of anyone having a straightforward path towards success. There’s always some kind of obstacle, something people have had to overcome, and the same thing has been true for me too.”

Her Instagram feed is a mix of candid moments, family time, work highlights, and personal reflections, all of which give fans a glimpse into her life, making them feel like they’re part of her journey. 

In her recent appearance on NDTV Summit, Shraddha spoke about Stree 2 overtaking Jawan and Pathaan, she said, "I have an absolutely fantastic leading man in our Indian film industry, Shah Rukh Khan, who I’ve grown up being a fan of. So, we’ll keep that where it belongs."

Talking about Stree 2 being a massive success, Shraddha said," It’s exciting to have a film that does well, but it’s even more exciting when the entire industry thrives and collectively a lot more films succeed."

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court Halts Bulldozer Justice, Warns Officials
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Mobilizes in Maharashtra’s Muslim Areas for BJP Support
DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of Muslim Politics in Maharashtra Election
DNA Video
DNA: UPPSC Exam Controversy: Why Are UP Students Protesting?
DNA Video
DNA: How Are Indian Muslims Responding to Mohammad Adeeb 'Pak Remark'?
DNA Video
DNA: Chaos Over Article 370 in J&K Assembly’s Third Day
DNA Video
DNA: Why Does AMU Seek Minority Status?
DNA Video
DNA: All India Ulama Board’s Conditional Support to Mahavikas Aghadi
DNA Video
DNA: Scuffle Over Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir Assembly: Why Was Abdullah Smiling?
DNA Video
DNA: Secret Strategy Revealed Ahead of Maharashtra Elections?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK