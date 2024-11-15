Shraddha Kapoor Turns Cover Girl For Magazine, Meet 'India’s Sweetheart'!

New Delhi: The stunning actress Shraddha Kapoor has graced the cover of a leading magazine 'Filmfare' with the cover title - India’s Sweetheart. With 94.1 million Instagram followers, Shraddha is a popular celebrity on social media.

This cover appearance follows her recent success in 'Stree 2', a mega blockbuster that has once again cemented her standing as a powerhouse performer with a uniquely approachable charm.

Reflecting on her journey in the magazine’s feature, Shraddha shared her perspective on the ups and downs of success: “Failure is an important stepping stone towards success... I’ve not heard of anyone having a straightforward path towards success. There’s always some kind of obstacle, something people have had to overcome, and the same thing has been true for me too.”

Her Instagram feed is a mix of candid moments, family time, work highlights, and personal reflections, all of which give fans a glimpse into her life, making them feel like they’re part of her journey.

In her recent appearance on NDTV Summit, Shraddha spoke about Stree 2 overtaking Jawan and Pathaan, she said, "I have an absolutely fantastic leading man in our Indian film industry, Shah Rukh Khan, who I’ve grown up being a fan of. So, we’ll keep that where it belongs."

Talking about Stree 2 being a massive success, Shraddha said," It’s exciting to have a film that does well, but it’s even more exciting when the entire industry thrives and collectively a lot more films succeed."