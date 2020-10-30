Shraddha Kapoor's bareback photoshoot for Dabboo Ratnani calendar goes viral!

New Delhi: Ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani's famous calendar shoot features the who's who of Bollywood industry. An avid social media user, Dabboo took to his Instagram and posted a series of his previous photoshoots starring Sunny Leone, Shraddha Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan.

Marking 25 years of Dabboo Ratnani calendar, he posted a stunning backless photoshoot of Shraddha Kapoor. Take a look:

Dabboo has captured several A-listers and promising newcomers in his calendar shoot. From Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai to Sunny Leone, Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor - all have graced his calendar.

On the work front, Shraddha will be seen playing a Naagin on-screen. She has confirmed being onboard a project in which she will be seen playing a shape-shifting serpent. Nothing much is revealed about the untitled venture as yet.

Shraddha was last seen in 'Street Dancer 3D' and 'Baaghi 3'.