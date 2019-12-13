Shraddha Kapoor's first look from Street Dancer 3D unveiled- See inside

New Delhi: After unveiling his first look from his upcoming film Street Dance 3D,Varun Dhawan has shared the first look of Shraddha Kapoor from the film.

Sharing Shraddha's look from the film, Varun wrote, "She’s a heartbreaker, this girl @ShraddhaKapoor. The battle of dance begins trailer out 18 th dec.6 more sleeps to go #StreetDancer3D (sic)."

She’s a this girl @ShraddhaKapoor. The battle of dance begins trailer out 18 th dec. more sleeps to go #StreetDancer3D pic.twitter.com/8amjS4eJ74 — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) December 13, 2019

Shraddha also shared the picture and wrote, "Keep the fire burning... the battle is 6 moves away! #StreetDancer3D trailer out on 18th Dec."

The film stars Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role opposite Varun. Their on-screen chemistry became a hit after 'ABCD 2'. '

Directed by Remo D'Souza, the film features Nora Fatehi, Dharmesh Yelande, Raghav Juyal and Puneet Pathak.

The film is touted as the biggest 3D dance film in the country.