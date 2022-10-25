Shraddha Kapoor's 'Ghar Vaali Diwali' is all about smiles, Maharashtrian food and family-PICS

New Delhi: The main focus of Diwali, the festival of lights, is the grand celebration with close friends and family. Bollywood celebrities have also caught the holiday spirit, as they have been spotted attending Diwali parties with their friends and families. Among the celebs, the one actress who never fails to impress her fans with all her festive diaries is none other than Shraddha Kapoor.

The actress took to her her social media to share some lovely pictures fromthe clebration. She shared a picture of traditional Maharashtrian snacks served on a thali. On her platter, we could see several dishes including shakarpara, namakpare, gujiya, chivda, bhakarwadi, and more. "Ghar wali Diwali," she wrote in the caption.

Here is the post shared by the actress:

The actress celebrated the festival with great fervour and joy with her family and shared a glimpse of the same with her social media family. Here are some pictures shared by the actress:

On the work front, the actress, who was last seen in the Tiger Shroff starrer 'Heropanti 2' has a number of projects in hand. It includes her film with ace filmmaker Luv Ranjan, where she will get the opportunity to act alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The duo will be working together on screen for the first time, and their fans are beyond thrilled. Apart from that, she will also be seen in films such as 'Chaalbaaz in London' and 'Naagin' among others.