New Delhi: Shraddha Kapoor once again charmed her millions of fans, creating a buzz on Instagram with her playful banter about 2024 resolutions.

The Stree 2 star shared a series of photos from her acclaimed appearance at the Red Sea International Film Festival, sparking an overwhelming response and delightful fan interactions that highlighted her relatable wit and captivating charm.

Have A Look At The Post:

She captioned the post, "2025 ki resolutions toh aise soch rahe ho jaise 2024 ki poori kar li," sparking a flood of responses in the comment section from fans.

Shraddha, India’s most-followed celebrity on Instagram with 94.2 million followers, delighted fans by personally replying to their comments about New Year resolutions, spreading joy among her admirers. Here are some highlights.

Among the many interactions, Shraddha’s playful response to a fan’s cheeky comment stood out, showcasing her down-to-earth personality and knack for lighthearted banter that connects effortlessly with her audience.

Shraddha Kapoor’s unparalleled popularity on Instagram isn’t just about numbers—it’s a reflection of the genuine connection she shares with her fans. Her relatability, humility, and constant efforts to engage with her audience make her one of the most loved celebrities in the country.