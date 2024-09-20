New Delhi: Actress Shraddha Kapoor, a beloved figure in Bollywood, is once again capturing the hearts of fans, this time with stunning images from her latest photoshoot. The actress, whose fan base on social media has outpaced notable figures like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Priyanka Chopra, recently achieved a significant milestone with her latest film, 'Stree 2', which has set box office records.

Following the film's overwhelming success, Kapoor shared captivating photos from a shoot for a leading fashion magazine, captioning the post with a heartfelt tribute to legendary actress Sridevi: “Sri Devi ji - my inspiration. Every time I dress, talk, walk or shoot, I think of the grace with which she performed. ये, आपके लिए”

The actress's post quickly garnered attention, eliciting a flurry of enthusiastic reactions from her followers. One fan humorously remarked, "Khush toh aise hai jaise box office ke saare records tod diye," to which Shraddha replied with a series of laughing emojis, indicating her delight at the compliment.

Another user praised her smile, prompting a gracious response from Kapoor, who credited her fans for the joy behind it: “is smile ka reason aap sab ka pyaar hai.”

Another fan humoursly wrote, "Attitude to dekho ladki ka jaise ki shraddha kapoor hai"

To which Shraddha replied, "iski ye majaal"

The excitement surrounding 'Stree 2' has solidified Shraddha’s status as a powerhouse in the industry, making her the first female lead to reach such remarkable success at the box office. As fans eagerly anticipate her next project, it’s clear that Shraddha Kapoor’s star continues to shine brightly.