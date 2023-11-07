New Delhi: Shraddha Kapoor, has undoubtedly carved a special place for herself in the hearts of millions of fans and by that immediately emerged a brand favourite. Her massive following on social media, with over 84 million followers, is a testament to her immense popularity and influence. To further underline her status as a brand favourite, a chocolate brand giant recently based their Diwali campaign around her, aptly titled 'Shraddha Waali Diwali.'

The mark of a true brand favourite is when brands not only wish to collaborate with a celebrity but also base their campaigns around them. The 'Shraddha Waali Diwali' campaign goes beyond the usual festive advertisement. It touches on the emotions of Shraddha's fan base, conveying the idea that a great Diwali is one that is celebrated with love, warmth, and authenticity. In doing so, the campaign reinforces Shraddha Kapoor's image as a relatable and down-to-earth celebrity. Her ability to connect with the emotions of her audience is a significant reason behind her popularity as a brand ambassador.

Shraddha Kapoor's appeal isn't limited to a particular industry or type of brand. She endorses a diverse range of products and services, from fashion and beauty to fitness and chocolate. In fact, she's the only Indian actress to endorse the Japanese fitness brand 'Asics,' highlighting her versatility as a brand endorser. Her diverse portfolio of endorsements further cements her position as a sought-after and beloved celebrity for advertisers.

On the work front, Shraddha is currently shooting for one of the most awaited projects and successful franchise ‘Stree 2'!