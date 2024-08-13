Mumbai: Actor Ananya Panday has performed 'shravan somwar' puja and treated her fans with a glimpse of it. The 'Dream Girl 2' actor dropped clicks on Instagram and wrote, "shravan somwar"

In the picture, Ananya can be seen smiling with folded hands, seated beside the Puja arrangements. She wore a blue and white co-ord dress with her hair styled in a bun.

In another picture, the Shivling can be seen placed on a small stool adorned with flowers. As soon as she dropped the post, netizens bombarded the comment section.

A user wrote, "U r the sweetest nd the cutest princess." Another fan commented, "My favorite @ananyapanday queen". Her mother Bhavana Panday also posted pictures on Instagram where she can be seen posing beside the Shiv Puja.

Along with the post, she wrote, "Om Namah Shivay Love Peace #shravansomvar."

Ananya often shares pictures on social media and updates her fans about her personal and professional life.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya will be seen starring in the web series 'Call Me Bae'. The show follows a billionaire fashionista disowned by her family after a scandal and her journey to independence.

Earlier in May, makers shared a fresh poster for the series on Instagram, announcing that it will begin streaming on September 6.

With Ananya leading the cast as Bella Bae Chowdhary, the series also features actors Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur.

Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment and boasting Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra as Executive Producers, the series stars Ananya in her OTT debut.

Written by Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair and directed by Collin D'Cunha, 'Call Me Bae' is the story of Bae, who upon being downsized from heiress to hustler, discovers that her most valuable assets aren't her diamonds but her street smarts and style. Broke but refusing to be broken, she navigates the newsrooms of Mumbai, finding beaus, behens, and her better self.

Ananya is also gearing up for her upcoming venture, 'CTRL', which will be released on Netflix on October 4.

She also has 'The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair'. However, an official announcement regarding this project is still awaited. (ANI)