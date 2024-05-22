Singer Shreya Ghoshal has shared a special birthday post for her son Devyaan. The 'Saibo' fame took to Instagram and dropped happy family pictures.

Along with the post, she wrote, "Happy birthday to our little Devyaan, Time's flying, you are 3 already!!! God bless you, Shona. Thank you for coming in our lives and filling our hearts with so much love and gratitude."

Have A Look At The Post:

As soon as she shared the post, Bipasha Basu and Dia Mirza reacted to the post.

Dia wrote, "Happy Birthday dearest Devyaan" while Bipasha commented "Happy Birthday Devyaan".

Fans also give love and blessings to the birthday boy.

A user wrote, "Happiest Birthday cutie pie Devyaan. Sending lots and lots of love to you".

Another netizen commented, "Happy birthday to the little one."Shreya tied the knot with her long-time beau Shiladitya in a private ceremony on February 5, 2015. The couple was blessed with their baby boy Devyaan on May 22, 2021.

Shreya is widely recognized as one of India's top singers, celebrated for her flawless vocals. She has sung in various Indian and foreign languages and has earned several awards, including five National Awards and four Kerala State Film Awards