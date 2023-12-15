trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2699213
Shreyas Talpade Health Update: Actor's Wife Says 'He Is Stable' A Day After He Suffered Heart Attack

Deepti informed that Shreyas is "in stable condition" and will be discharged soon. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 15, 2023, 12:36 PM IST
Shreyas Talpade Health Update

New Delhi: A day after Shreyas Talpade suffered a heart attack, his wife Deepti issued a statement sharing the actor's health update. Deepti informed that Shreyas is "in stable condition" and will be discharged soon. 

"I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming concern and well-wishes following the recent health scare my husband experienced. I'm relieved to update everyone that he is now in stable condition and will be discharged in a few days. The medical team's exceptional care and timely response have been instrumental during this time, and we are grateful for their expertise," she said.

Deepti also requested everyone to respect the family's privacy.
"We kindly request respect for our privacy as he continues his recovery. Your unwavering support has been a tremendous source of strength for both of us," the statement read.

Shreyas, 47, suffered a heart attack on Thursday. He was reportedly shooting for his upcoming film 'Welcome 3' in Mumbai during the day. However, after completing the shoot, he complained of uneasiness in the evening and collapsed. He was immediately taken to a hospital, where he underwent angioplasty. 

