close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shreyas Talpade

Shreyas Talpade launches app with fun video

He can be seen following his wife's orders, completing daily tasks, working out and sharing minute details about his life.

Shreyas Talpade launches app with fun video
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Shreyas Talpade on Monday took to Instagram to share a video for launching his app.

The video introduces his followers to his app. He can be seen following his wife's orders, completing daily tasks, working out and sharing minute details about his life.

Shreyas revealed that while his fans can stay updated about his everyday life and routine, they can also use the app to receive acting tips from him, audition for upcoming projects helmed by him. 

"I believe that all play and no work also makes Jack a dull boy. I consider myself privileged to have a fan following and to be able to start an application to connect with each one of them and I want to use this opportunity in the best possible way," he said. 

"This app will not only allow users to connect with me but also contribute to their own lives, professionally and socially. It's a big moment for me and I look forward to lots of support," added the "Iqbal" actor.

On the film front, he will be helming "Poster Boys 2", the shoot of which begins soon.

 

Tags:
Shreyas TalpadeShreyas Talpade appApp
Next
Story

Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Ranveer Singh, Sonam Kapoor most well-dressed: Kangana Ranaut

Must Watch

PT18M41S

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet US President Donald Trump in a short while