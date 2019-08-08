Shreyas Talpade to launch app to connect with fans, scout for talent

Mumbai: Actor Shreyas Talpade will soon launch an app to connect with fans, share acting tips and find talent for his next venture.

"Connecting with my fans directly has always been something I love to do. With this app, I want to use technology to its potential, connect with people, tap into their talents, likes, dislikes and share my life with them as well," Shreyas said.

"I feel India has a lot of undiscovered acting talent that, if honed, can make some of the biggest superstars. My app will help me reach out to them and help them have a window to our industry," he added.

The app will allow those keen to audition the scope to log in and show actor-producer Shreyas why they ideal to be cast in his film.