close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shreyas Talpade

Shreyas Talpade warns fans about wife's impersonator

Shreyas's wife Deepti has become the latest target of such an impersonation fraud. It is reported that the fraudster, posing as Deepti on social media, is asking people to send their profiles to her/him. 

Shreyas Talpade warns fans about wife&#039;s impersonator
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Mumbai: Actor Shreyas Talpade has urged netizens not to get "duped" by a person who is misleading people on social media by using his wife Deepti's name as the Amazon casting head.

"Deepti and I were shocked when we found out. A friend actually sent us screenshots and this impostor is using Deepti's photographs as their own. It's very disturbing and disconcerting. 

"I want people to be aware of this. Deepti is an independent producer and has made some wonderful films. She is not the casting director at Amazon. I hope nobody gets duped by this person," the "Iqbal" actor told IANS.

Shreyas's wife Deepti has become the latest target of such an impersonation fraud. It is reported that the fraudster, posing as Deepti on social media, is asking people to send their profiles to her/him. 

Deepti has produced Marathi films such as "Poshter Boyz", "Baji" and "Sanai Choughade". 

 

Tags:
Shreyas TalpadeShreyas Talpade moviesMarathi movies
Next
Story

Was pregnant with Alia during 'Gumrah' shoot but unaware: Soni Razdan

Must Watch

PT5M3S

5W1H: Karnataka Drama Outside Mumbai Hotel, Congress Leaders Detained