Shriya Pilgaonkar Opens Up On Getting Rave Reviews For The Broken News Season 2, Says​ 'I Enjoy Making Unpredictable Choices'

New Delhi: The much-awaited second season of "The Broken News" is here, and the response has been nothing short of exhilarating. Viewers and critics alike have showered the show with rave reviews, praising its gripping storyline, stellar performances, and unexpected character arcs.

Among the standout performances, Shriya Pilgaonkar, who portrays the complex character Radha, has garnered widespread acclaim for her portrayal. In Season 2, Shriya's character undergoes a profound transformation, navigating through a range of emotions from anger and vulnerability to determination and strength. What sets Shriya apart as a performer is her ability to stand her ground and delve into the depths of her character, even when faced with challenging narrative arcs.

Speaking about her experience, Shriya shares, "Experiencing these emotions was interesting and exciting for me as an actor because this was the first time I was portraying a character arc that makes certain 'unlikeable' choices." However, her risk-taking paid off, as audiences were pleasantly surprised by the unpredictability of Radha's journey, applauding Shriya's nuanced portrayal.

With the success of "The Broken News" Season 2, Shriya adds another hit under her belt, solidifying her position as a bankable and versatile actor in the industry. Her ability to captivate audiences with her performances, coupled with her willingness to take on challenging roles, sets her apart as a talent to watch out for.

Sharing about her camaraderie with Jaideep Ahlawat and Sonali Bendre Behl, Shriya expresses her gratitude, stating, "Working with Jaideep and Sonali has been beautiful. I met them as their fan at first, and now I am a close friend. There is so much I have learnt from observing Jaideep’s depth as a performer and Sonali’s natural surrender in front of the camera," she says. Talking about the overall experience working on a show like this, she adds "The entire cast was lovely to work with, and I am glad everybody on the show is getting appreciated for what they have brought to the table."

Looking towards the future, Shriya Pilgaonkar reveals her desire to explore new horizons in her acting career. "The fun part of being an actor is making unpredictable choices on and off screen," she shares. "I enjoy challenging myself with diverse roles, and I would love to delve into a love story next."

As Shriya Pilgaonkar continues to captivate audiences with her talent and versatility, her journey in the world of entertainment promises to be an exciting one, filled with many more memorable performances and groundbreaking roles.