हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
shriya saran

Shriya Saran reveals her husband Andrei Koscheev had coronavirus-like symptoms, hopes the worst is behind them

Shriya said that she and Andrei have been in lockdown in Barcelona for nearly a month now. Spain is one of the worst-hit countries and the situation has turned their lives upside down.

Shriya Saran reveals her husband Andrei Koscheev had coronavirus-like symptoms, hopes the worst is behind them
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@shriya_saran1109

New Delhi: Actress Shriya Saran, currently in Barcelona (Spain), revealed that her husband Andrei Koscheev had developed coronavirus while they were in Barcelona. However, the doctors told informed the couple that Andrei is fine, but if they stay there, he will get infected and hence, they decided to go home and self-isolate themselves.

In an interview to The The Times Of India, Shriya said that she and Andrei have been in lockdown in Barcelona for nearly a month now. Spain is one of the worst-hit countries and the situation has turned their lives upside down. She went on to explain how they were hit when Andrei kind of developed the symptoms and how they started taking precautions in time.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy birthday to my heartbeat....

A post shared by Shriya Saran (@shriya_saran1109) on

“To make matters worse, Andrei began to develop a dry cough and fever. We rushed to a hospital but the doctors were overwhelmed and urged us to leave. ‘Chances are that even if he doesn’t have COVID-19, he will get it if he stays here,’ the doctors told us. So we decided to go home and self-isolate ourselves and get treatment at home,” Shriya said.

They slept in different rooms, maintained a distance from each other.

“Thankfully, he’s feeling better now, so I hope the worst is behind us,” the actress added.

Shriya further added that she misses her home in India and her parents. They stay in Mumbai and she constantly keeps calling them. Her mother also shared some recipes with her.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Spead some love and happiness.... So I'm on @tiktok finally . shriyabeingfunny

A post shared by Shriya Saran (@shriya_saran1109) on

Shriya married Andrei in Udaipur in March 2018. They have been married for two years now.

On the work front, Shriya’s last film was 2018’s ‘Phamous’. She made a cameo appearance in 2019’s ‘NTR: Kathanayakudu’.

Tags:
shriya saranshriya saran husband Andrei KoscheevCoronavirus
Next
Story

Entertainment news: Cannes Film Festival will not be held this year in 'original form'
Corona Meter
  • 11439Confirmed
  • 1306Discharged
  • 377Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT34M29S

Deshhit: Watch nation's top news in detail; April 14, 2020