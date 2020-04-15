Shriya Saran reveals her husband Andrei Koscheev had coronavirus-like symptoms, hopes the worst is behind them

New Delhi: Actress Shriya Saran, currently in Barcelona (Spain), revealed that her husband Andrei Koscheev had developed coronavirus while they were in Barcelona. However, the doctors told informed the couple that Andrei is fine, but if they stay there, he will get infected and hence, they decided to go home and self-isolate themselves.

In an interview to The The Times Of India, Shriya said that she and Andrei have been in lockdown in Barcelona for nearly a month now. Spain is one of the worst-hit countries and the situation has turned their lives upside down. She went on to explain how they were hit when Andrei kind of developed the symptoms and how they started taking precautions in time.

“To make matters worse, Andrei began to develop a dry cough and fever. We rushed to a hospital but the doctors were overwhelmed and urged us to leave. ‘Chances are that even if he doesn’t have COVID-19, he will get it if he stays here,’ the doctors told us. So we decided to go home and self-isolate ourselves and get treatment at home,” Shriya said.

They slept in different rooms, maintained a distance from each other.

“Thankfully, he’s feeling better now, so I hope the worst is behind us,” the actress added.

Shriya further added that she misses her home in India and her parents. They stay in Mumbai and she constantly keeps calling them. Her mother also shared some recipes with her.

Shriya married Andrei in Udaipur in March 2018. They have been married for two years now.

On the work front, Shriya’s last film was 2018’s ‘Phamous’. She made a cameo appearance in 2019’s ‘NTR: Kathanayakudu’.