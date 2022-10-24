NewsLifestylePeople
SHRUTI HAASAN

Shruti Haasan celebrates Deepavali in Greece, thanks 'The Eye' team

Actress Shruti Haasan is currently shooting for her international film, 'The Eye', in Athens and Corfu.

Edited By:  Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Oct 24, 2022, 11:47 AM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Shruti Haasan celebrates Deepavali in Greece, thanks 'The Eye' team

CHENNAI: Actress Shruti Haasan, who is now shooting for her international film, 'The Eye', in Athens and Corfu, has thanked the unit of the film for their sweet gesture of getting her crackers to ensure that she does not miss celebrating Deepavali.

Taking to Instagram to post a picture of her bursting crackers, Shruti wrote, "Wishing you and yours light and prosperity! Tomorrow is the start of amazing things for all of us. "I thought I was away from my family on this special day and realised I found a lovely new film family in these beautiful people who took the time and effort to make Diwali so special!"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shruti Haasan (@shrutzhaasan)

"I'm so so filled with gratitude and never take these amazing moments for granted... there is magic and light in all places and all you have to do is open your heart and mind. Thank you to the amazing team of 'THE EYE' for this heart warming memory."

Directed by Daphne Schmon and written by Emily Carlton, the film, backed by Fingerprint Content, is being co-produced by Agronauts productions, Greece's biggest and most established production house.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: A Village That Celebrates 'Kali Diwali'
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi breaking political myths with clothes!
DNA Video
DNA: If you want life's safety, then leave 'laziness'...
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive ground report from the site of Ram Mandir
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 21, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Express Service' for treatment of MPs in AIIMS
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over firecracker, silence on stubble!
DNA Video
DNA: Who has the treatment of E-Waste?
DNA Video
DNA: Liz Truss resigns as British PM
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 20, 2022