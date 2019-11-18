Shruti Haasan heads to UK soon for upcoming concerts

Mumbai: Actress-singer Shruti Haasan has the Tamil film "Laabam" and an untitled Telugu project coming up, and is also focussing on her musical journey. She will head to the UK later this month for her latest gigs.

Shruti, who had toured the UK earlier this year, will be doing another set of concerts there in November and December. The gigs will start from November 28.

"I've really enjoyed performing in the UK and the response has been great. I'm also meeting some really accomplished musicians who I hope to collaborate with in the near future," she said.

This year, Shruti starred in her first international series, "Treadstone", which released a few months back. She plays the recurring character Nira Patel in the action drama series.

Shruti is looking forward to the release of "Frozen 2". She is the voice of Elsa in the Tamil version of the Hollywood film.

Apart from her film commitments, Shruti plans to release her debut album as well.