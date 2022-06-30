NewsLifestylePeople
SHRUTI HAASAN

Shruti Haasan opens up about battling PCOS: ‘Have been facing the worst hormonal issues…’

On Thursday, Shruti took to Instagram and shared her workout video, revealing her PCOS diagnosis.

Last Updated: Jun 30, 2022, 09:45 PM IST

Trending Photos

Shruti Haasan opens up about battling PCOS: ‘Have been facing the worst hormonal issues…’

NEW DELHI: On Thursday, Shruti took to Instagram and shared her workout video, revealing her PCOS diagnosis.

 

"Work out with me I've been facing some of the worst hormonal issues with my pcos and endometriosis - women know it's a tough fight with imbalance and bloating and metabolic challenges - but instead of looking at it as a fight I choose to accept is as natural movement that my body goes through to do its best and I say Thankyou by eating right sleeping well and enjoying my work out," she shared.

"My body isn't perfect right now but m heart is keep fit keep happy and let those happy hormones flow !!! I know I sound a tad preachy but it's been such a journey to accept these challenges and not let them define me .. so ....! I'm so happy to share this with all of you (sic)," Shruti concluded.

In the video, Shruti is seen in a gym, performing various exercises.

For those unaware, Women with PCOS have hormonal imbalance and metabolism problems that may affect their overall health and appearance. PCOS is also a common and treatable cause of infertility.

Shruti Haasanworkout videoPCOS diagnosisInstagramworst hormonal issue

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uddhav Thackeray resigns as Maharashtra Chief Minister
DNA Video
DNA: Maharashtra Crisis -- How Supreme Court agreed for floor test?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; June 29, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Prophet Comment Row -- Will UAE condemn Kanhaiya's beheading?
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur beheading -- Religious war started in India?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur beheading -- Open challenge to government and constitution?
DNA Video
DNA: Prophet Row -- Man beheaded in Udaipur for supporting Nupur Sharma
DNA Video
DNA: 19 killed in building collapse in Mumbai's Kurla
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the relationship between Gandhi Family and former PM Narasimha Rao
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 28, 2022