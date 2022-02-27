हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan tests positive for COVID-19

Actor Shruti Haasan updated her social media followers on Sunday that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Shruti Haasan tests positive for COVID-19
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Actor Shruti Haasan updated her social media followers on Sunday that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actor shared a picture that read, "Hi everyone! A quick not so fun update. Despite all safety measures I have tested positive for Covid. I'm on the mend and can't wait to be back very soon! Thank you and see you soon lovelies."

 

Fans and fellow members of the film industry poured in get-well-soon messages in the comments section.

"Loads of love and tc Shruti u will be back and healthier soon," director Siddharth Malhotra wrote.

"Damn!!! Get well soon love!! Hugs and strength to you," singer Sophie Choudry chimed in.

Meanwhile, Shruti's web series 'Bestseller' was released on February 18 on Amazon Prime Video. She also has a thriller film titled 'Salaar' in the pipeline. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Shruti HaasanTestspositiveCOVID-19CoronavirusPandemicInstagram postSocial Media followers
Next
Story

Mouni Roy performs aarti with husband Suraj Nambiar at mata ki chowki – WATCH!

Must Watch

PT32M38S

Prime Minister Modi addressed the people through the radio program 'Mann Ki Baat'