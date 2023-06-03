topStoriesenglish2617086
Shruti Haasan's Impromptu Performance At A Restaurant In London Is Winning Hearts

Shruti and her friends and her partner Santanu Hazarika decided to let down their hair and visited a popular restaurant Louie's for a night out.

Last Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 07:38 AM IST|Source: IANS

New Delhi: After her visit to Cannes, Shruti Haasan flew to the UK to resume shooting for her international film, 'The Eye'. During a visit to a restaurant in London, the actress wowed everyone there with an impromptu gig.

Shruti and her friends and her partner Santanu Hazarika decided to let down their hair and visited a popular restaurant Louie's for a night out. While listening to their in-house band perform foot-tapping music, Shruti decided to enthrall the patrons with an impromptu performance.

It was absolutely spontaneous and the restaurant's in-house band played along making it one memorable evening.

Shruti said about her impromptu singing, "It was a lovely evening and when they asked me to sing, I was glad to. I loved it and everyone had a fantastic time."

Shruti recently attended the Cannes Film Festival in France, where she turned a lot of heads with her stunning black outfit. Always ready to stand out from the crowd with her sartorial choices, Shruti Haasan captioned the photo, “Red carpet but always make it black.”

On the work front, Shruti Haasan was last seen in films like Veera Simha Reddy and Waltair Veerayya. She is now gearing up for the release of Prashanth Neel's Salaar, which also features Prabhas. The film is set to release in September this year.

