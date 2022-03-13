Shruti Seth opens up on her lip-lock with co-star Mugdha Godse for ‘Bloody Brothers’

New Delhi: Actress Shruti Seth has opened up about her much hyped lip-lock scene with co-actress Mugdha Godse in the upcoming web series ‘Bloody Brothers’. Shruti revealed her feelings on the intimate scene and shared how she felt about it.

Talking to Times of India, Shruti said she found the scene ‘funny’ and she went ahead with it as ‘performance trumps discomfort’.

“It was funny because both of us had never done a scene like it before but Shaad really put us at ease. And then for actors, the performance trumps discomfort so we eventually made it seem totally natural', she told TOI.

When asked if she thinks that the Indian audience is evolved enough to accept it, she replied, “As for the audience we’ll have to wait for them to see it and give their verdict I suppose”.

'Bloody Brothers' is an Indian remake of the British series ‘Guilt’. The crime-thriller is helmed by Jaideep Ahlawat, and Zeeshan Ayyub, who play two brothers Jaggi and Daljeet. Apart from Jaideep and Zeeshan, the series features Shruti Seth, Mugdha Ghodse, Tina Desai, Satish Kaushik, Jitendra Joshi, Maya Alag and Yuri Suri.

‘Bloody Brothers’ is directed by Shaad Ali, whose works include Bunty Aur Babli, Guru, Kill Dil, Soorma, etc. The series is produced by Applause Entertainment with the collaboration of BBC Studios India. The series will feature on Zee5 Original on March 18.

Shruti Seth has featured in the popular TV show ‘Shararat’. She also hosted ‘Comedy Circus’ and has featured in films like ‘Fanaa’, ‘Rajneeti’, ‘Kadak’ and others.